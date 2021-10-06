Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Hold

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 389,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 256,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,461 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

