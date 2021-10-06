Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $127.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avis Budget's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past two quarters. It's ability to cater to a wide range of mobility demands helps it expand and strengthen global foothold through organic growth. It operates through distinct global brands that focus on different market segments and complement other brands in their respective regional markets. It's fleet expansion and technology enhancement efforts are likely to enhance its offerings. On the flip side, the company faces intense competition from other players in terms of pricing in the vehicle rental industry. The company's rental business experiences seasonal variations. The company has no plan to pay cash dividends on common stock. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.98. 20,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,688. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after buying an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 816,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,918,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

