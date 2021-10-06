Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) to Hold

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and auto engines and parts. The Company operates in three business segments: commercial vehicles segment, which manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, and the related engines and other automotive parts; passenger vehicles segment manufactures and sells passenger vehicles, and the related engines and other automotive parts, and corporate and others segment, which manufactures and sells other automobile related products. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is headquartered in Hubei province, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Get Dongfeng Motor Group alerts:

Shares of DNFGY stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $63.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dongfeng Motor Group (DNFGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.