Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) to Sell

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

NYSE:EC opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 12.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

