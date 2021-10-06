Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to Hold

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS IPSEY remained flat at $$23.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

