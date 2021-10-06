Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on PhenixFIN in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company.

PhenixFIN stock remained flat at $$42.90 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. PhenixFIN has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 29.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that PhenixFIN will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber purchased 2,100 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.74 per share, with a total value of $87,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFX. 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About PhenixFIN

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhenixFIN (PFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.