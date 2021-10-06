Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) to Sell

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $729.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,305. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $813.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $714.57. The company has a market cap of $299.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML has a one year low of $357.38 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in ASML by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 759.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,738,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of ASML by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

