Zacks Investment Research Lowers easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to Sell

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $9.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.06. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

