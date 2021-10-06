Zacks Investment Research Lowers FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) to Hold

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $20.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.39. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 27.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 75.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter worth $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.