Zacks Investment Research Lowers Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

PCSA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,970. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCSA. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $115,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.