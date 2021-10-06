Zacks Investment Research Upgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 122,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

