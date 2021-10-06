Zacks Investment Research Upgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Hold

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 122,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.