Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Buy

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE GTY opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Getty Realty by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 342,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after purchasing an additional 271,383 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $6,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after purchasing an additional 185,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 875.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 152,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

