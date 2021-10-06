Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) to Buy

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Get PubMatic alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PUBM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 50,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,427. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 47.61. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $30,462.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,930. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PubMatic (PUBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.