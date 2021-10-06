Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) to Buy

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

RRBI stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $370.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

