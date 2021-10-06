Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sony’s Electronics Products & Solutions segment is benefiting from an increase in sales of televisions and digital cameras. The company has launched the Airpeak aircraft as part of its drone project in artificial intelligence robotics. Its long-term vision is to achieve a ‘zero environmental footprint’ by 2050 for the entire life cycle of its products. While the Game & Network Services unit is witnessing a rise in sales of hardware, the Music unit is gaining from an increase in sales for recorded music. However, the Financial Services unit is grappling with a decline in revenues at Sony Life. Escalating cost of goods sold remains a persistent concern. Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates pose a threat as the company has a strong international presence with the majority of revenues stemming from emerging markets.”

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SONY. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sony Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,062. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $72.45 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.27.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.51. Sony Group had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sony Group stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sony Group (SONY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.