Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of ZEAL opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.17. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($5.90). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 455.50%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEAL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

