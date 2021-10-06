Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading 4.8% Higher

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.32. 3,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 381,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.26.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

