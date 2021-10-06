Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $85.50

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.50 and last traded at $85.53, with a volume of 6126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.40.

ZG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.19.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.80.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.