ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $51.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

