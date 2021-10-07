$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Roku posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

ROKU stock traded up $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $324.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,343. Roku has a 52 week low of $196.52 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.40 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,823,395.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $192,854,281. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Roku by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,092 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

