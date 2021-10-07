-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Brokerages expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Lithium Americas posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09).

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Shares of LAC traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. 4,344,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,835. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after buying an additional 374,162 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 293,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92,667 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.