-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Lithium Americas posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09).

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Shares of LAC traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. 4,344,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,835. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after buying an additional 374,162 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 293,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92,667 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

