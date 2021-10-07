$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. Computer Task Group reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $92.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at about $548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,079. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $122.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

