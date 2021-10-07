-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 485,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,552. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $46.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRBO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

