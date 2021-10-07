-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Acer Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

ACER stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

