$0.29 EPS Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.33. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 625%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of APLE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,317. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 696.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 89,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 66,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 115,897 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

