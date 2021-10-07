$0.33 EPS Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Clarus reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLAR. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CLAR traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $27.62. 3,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.56 million, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 322,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

