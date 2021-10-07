-$0.48 EPS Expected for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.55). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

GMTX opened at $3.69 on Monday. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.89, a current ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $78,945,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,783,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,605,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,317 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

