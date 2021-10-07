$0.62 EPS Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Blackbaud posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.8% during the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after buying an additional 1,024,464 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 121.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after buying an additional 929,285 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 9,715.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 408,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,507,000 after purchasing an additional 306,738 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,003. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,817.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

