$0.99 EPS Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.00. Origin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 83.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after buying an additional 97,363 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.