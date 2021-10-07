$1.04 EPS Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PACW. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,358. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

