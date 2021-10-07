$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in The Western Union by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.02. 45,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

