$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.05. Liberty Broadband reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 276.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Broadband.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.14. 2,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,813. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.05 and a 200-day moving average of $169.85.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

