$1.47 EPS Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.69. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

SYF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. 4,062,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,841. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

