$1.50 EPS Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.55. American Electric Power reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.99.

AEP stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,711. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.51. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.