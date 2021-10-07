$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on BBSI. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBSI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. 25,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $54.40 and a 12-month high of $81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.