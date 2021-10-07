$103.00 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report $103.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $83.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $414.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.40 million to $418.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $462.97 million, with estimates ranging from $452.80 million to $473.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.38 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $106,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,711 shares of company stock worth $862,712 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,150,000 after buying an additional 233,012 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,941. The stock has a market cap of $919.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

