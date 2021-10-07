$128.37 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post $128.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $103.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $498.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $501.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $555.87 million, with estimates ranging from $550.50 million to $561.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

LSCC opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.44, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $996,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 398,294 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,043. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.