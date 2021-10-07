13,833 Shares in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Bought by Knott David M

Knott David M acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 189.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 367,693 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempest Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Tempest Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $14.57. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,963. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75). As a group, analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

