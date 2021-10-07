$143.32 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report sales of $143.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.60 million. NovoCure reported sales of $132.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $562.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.70 million to $576.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $638.17 million, with estimates ranging from $630.90 million to $646.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in NovoCure by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NovoCure by 15.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in NovoCure by 12.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in NovoCure by 265.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $110.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,818. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $108.31 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,211.96 and a beta of 1.10.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

