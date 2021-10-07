14,926 Shares in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENBL stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 95.65%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

