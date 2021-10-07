149,576 Shares in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 149,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after buying an additional 2,185,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at about $4,618,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at about $3,681,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $703.68 million, a P/E ratio of -64.08 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.