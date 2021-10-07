$155.11 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post $155.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.23 million and the lowest is $152.99 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $165.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $615.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.27 million to $616.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $670.88 million, with estimates ranging from $654.74 million to $687.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRTG shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,678. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $203.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.