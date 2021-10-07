$155.11 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post $155.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.23 million and the lowest is $152.99 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $165.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $615.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.27 million to $616.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $670.88 million, with estimates ranging from $654.74 million to $687.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRTG shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,678. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $203.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

