174,644 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 174,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 85.7% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 530,391 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.