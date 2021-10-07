18,000 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,727,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,912,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,611,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,463,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DBRG. Raymond James assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

DBRG stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

