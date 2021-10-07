$220.18 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report $220.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. DraftKings posted sales of $132.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.58. 363,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,957,836. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,810,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $2,482,908.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,020,962 shares of company stock worth $274,238,706. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 133,993 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DraftKings by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in DraftKings by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in DraftKings by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

