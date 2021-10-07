25,000 Shares in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Aqua Metals by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQMS opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

