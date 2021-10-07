25,095 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bumble by 777.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bumble alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,845. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.