26,950 Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,758.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULCC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

ULCC opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

