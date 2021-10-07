$28.70 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce sales of $28.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.90 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $22.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $113.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.33 million to $113.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $124.38 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $124.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWB. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Douglas J. Parish bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark E. Hokanson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $173,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $498.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

