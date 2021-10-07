$326.16 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post $326.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.60 million to $335.19 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $300.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

DORM traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,670. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 183,354 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 43.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 151,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 126,047 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 29.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 13.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109,766 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

